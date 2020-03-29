TWO SOFAS have been dumped outside a usually busy recycling centre in Caldicot - just a day after it was announced that all waste disposal centres would be shutting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents shared their disgust and posted images of the fly-tipped furniture outside Five Lanes Recycling Centre on social media.

Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services for Monmouthshire, called on those who fly-tipped to stop being selfish and think about strains on the emergency services at this time in particular.

“People need to stop and think seriously about the waste they are producing and stay at home,” he said.

Carl Touhig

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a national crisis, our emergency services are overstretched and everyone’s priority should be the preservation of life.

“The selfish individuals who fly-tipped this material should hang their heads in shame - every non-essential journey risks the spread of coronavirus and risks another life.

“Each incidence of fly-tipping we have to collect means a crew is distracted from delivering another core service.

“If people are caught fly-tipping we will prosecute and ask the court to impose maximum fines, including prison sentences. If people pass waste to others and they fly-tip, we will prosecute both parties.”

Caldicot resident and chairman of Caldicot Town Team, Aaron Reeks, expressed his concerns.

Aaron Reeks

“Being a local resident, I understand that people have more waste and items to get rid of, but now really isn’t the time," he said. “It’s appalling. There are amazing people doing amazing things to help during this crisis and this sort of selfishness is not needed.”

Cllr Lisa Dymock posted a video on social media after she said she was inundated with messages asking when the facility would be back up and running.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but we had to do it,” she said. “This is very serious and is a matter of saving lives.

“We will try our utmost to get these things back in place, but it’s about keeping people apart. Bear with us and understand this is the right thing to do.”