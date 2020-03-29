WITH everyone stuck inside for the forseeable future, we decided for this week's Five of the Best to ask our readers to recommend some binge-worthy TV shows.

Here’s what they said:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police procedural comedy television series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The series revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an immature but talented NYPD detective in Brooklyn’s fiction 99th Precinct.

The show has won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

You can watch in on Netflix, All 4, YouTube and Google Play.

Tiger King

The Netflix show Tiger King follows the rise and fall, filmed over five years, of an eccentric zoo entrepreneur known as Joe Exotic. Those who have watched said they are baffled and blown away by the wild story.

The seven-episode docu-series debuted on March 20.

Friends

Friends is an American sitcom television series created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman with an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in New York City, and received acclaim throughout its ten-year run and was listed as one of the Time magazines most popular television shows of all time.

You can watch it on Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who is a British science fiction television programme produced by the BBC since 1963. It centres around the adventures of a Time Lord called The Doctor from the planet Gallifrey, who explores the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the TARDIS.

The series can be watched on Netflix.

Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife is a BBC period drama series about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

You can watch them on Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Google Play.