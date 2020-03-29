TWO MEN who met by chance in Usk have embarked on a mission to build a pub in the town to celebrate the life of Alfred Russel Wallace.

Often thought of as the “forgotten hero” of evolutionary science, Alfred Russel Wallace was born in Llanbadoc at Kensington Cottage, which Clive James bought in 2010.

Mr James said he had no idea the great evolutionist - who jointly published the theory on natural selection with Charles Darwin in 1858 - had lived in the property, but quickly realised once he had bought it.

“I’ve always been interested in history and once I’d looked at his life in greater depth, I had it in the back of my mind that I would try and do something to celebrate the man if a suitable property came up for sale in the area,” Mr James said.

Clive James (right) and Ken Wann

After The Inn Between pub on Bridge Street came up for sale in July 2018, Mr James bought the pub and set about transforming it into a restaurant, pub, and letting rooms, dedicated to the scientist.

After Mr James’ relative heard Ken Wann, a resident in Usk and professor of Physiology at Cardiff University, talking about Mr James’ cottage and its history, the two were put in contact last year.

“Ken has been a great help because he’s very knowledgeable and has a passion for Wallace,” Mr James said.

There are plans for the pub, which will be called the Alfred Russel Wallace, to have five letting rooms named after the peaks of the Sierra Nevada in California, as well as a history of Wallace and his work, with portraits and books.

“By the end of the month we should be ready to go, and I think it’ll be great for the town, which needs a collision space and something to bring people here,” Mr James added.

Mr Wann said: “I’ve lived in Usk for eight years and can’t believe how little is made of the fact Wallace was born here.

“In 2013 we did an event to celebrate the centenary of his death, and 130 people came at very short notice, which just shows the pull the centre could have.

“When people think of evolution they think of Charles Darwin, when in fact Wallace put pen to paper first.

“I’d love to be able put a spotlight on the man here, for people to come to Usk and realise the contribution he made.”