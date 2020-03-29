A RUGBY club steward has escaped going straight to jail after he admitted carrying out an “alcohol-fuelled assault”.

Mark John Richings, 40, attacked James Lee Harris at Blaenau Gwent club Aberbeeg RFC, Newport magistrates heard.

The court was told it was “alcohol-fuelled and committed whilst in a position of trust as a steward” at the club’s Railway Terrace home.

Richings pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 19, 2019.

Magistrates heard how the defendant had “previous offending” for violence but not for eight years.

Richings had initially denied the charge before changing his plea to guilty.

He was jailed for six months, suspended for 15 months.

The defendant, of Glandwr Terrace, Aberbeeg, will be the subject of an electronically-monitored curfew for two months between 7.30pm and 6am.

Richings must pay his victim £250 compensation and £250 prosecution costs.