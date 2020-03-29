HEALTH Minister Vaughan Gething said more protective personal equipment (PPE) is to be delivered to health workers this week.

Speaking on Politics Wales this morning, he said: "We've already sent out over 3.4 million items of PPE from the pandemic stocks that we keep centrally, and that NHS resource has gone into the NHS.

"We've also sent a significant amount into local authorities.

"A further delivery went out to health boards this weekend. They should have access to about 600,000 extra respirator masks.

"We're rolling out testing as fast as possible in order to better protect frontline workers."

He also revealed there will soon be 1,100 tests a day in Wales for people who are symptomatic, as well as "front line" NHS staff.

He said that the number will rise to about 5,000 tests a day within three weeks.

Mr Gething explained why the priority plan is needed.

"If we simply tested everyone then we wouldn't be able to effectively treat people with the highest need.

"We need to make the best use of the resources we have."

Questioned over provision for teachers, he added: "I know there are localised challenges, and that's why it's so important to roll more items out over this weekend."

Mr Gething confirmed that clearer guidance on who should and shouldn't use PPE will be released shortly.