ROGERSTONE food manufacturing business 2 Sisters Food Group has made a plea for workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Ronald Kers has made a direct urgent appeal for new workers as his company deals with unprecedented demand since the outbreak hit the UK.

Mr Kers made a social media video appeal after the company decided to launch its first-ever nationwide recruitment campaign due to the level of vacancies across all its businesses.

The company, which owns the former RF Brooks Avan factory at Azalea Road, Rogerstone, has multiple roles available and is keen to speak to people who may be out of work.

2 Sisters employs 20,000 people in the UK and Europe, and processes one-third of chicken consumed in the UK.

Mr Kers said in his video post: “2 Sisters’ job is literally to feed the nation. Getting food to people has never been so important. As we come together as a country to fight coronavirus, we need everybody’s help to keep our factories running.

“We urgently need people so we can keep delivering a full range of products to supermarkets across the country.

"We are recruiting now for a wide range of factory and logistics jobs up and down the country."

A spokesman for the Rogerstone site added: “We have various roles ranging from packing, dispatch, preparation and there are various shift patterns to fit around people’s lifestyles.

"We can interview applicants immediately and hopefully we can accommodate as many people as possible. We will do all we can to help.”

To apply for a job and view Mr Kers' video message, visit http://www.2sfg.com/careers/feed-the-nation/.