POLICE roadblocks have been erected in the Brecon Beacons to deter visitors from across the border from travelling to the beauty spot in spite of government guidelines.

Dyfed Powys Police's Brecon Roads Policing team have been asking motorists near Pen-y-Fan for the reasons for their journey and have already instructed some would-be hill walkers to return home to Bristol.

In a statement, posted on social media yesterday, the team explained that they were stationed near the Storey Arms pub on the A40.

They said: "We are checking to ensure your journey is essential.

"The national parks are closed.

"£60 fines can be issued for non essential travel, doubling on each subsequent offence."

As well as the walkers from Bristol, the road policing team said that they had managed to apprehend many other motorists who were driving through the area with no good reason.

"Overall a successful day engaging with the public," they said.

"Around 20 cars stopped and turned around for non-essential travelling."

Current Government guidelines are as follows. People must only leave their homes for the following reasons:

to exercise once a day - either alone, or with members of your household

shopping for basic necessities, although this should be done as little as possible

medical need, or to provide care for a vulnerable person

travel to or from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary.

If you do leave your home, you should keep at least two metres apart from others.