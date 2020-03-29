THERE have been 148 new positive cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1241, although the true number of cases is thought to be higher.

Public Health Wales revealed that there have also been 10 further deaths of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 48.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "We offer our condolences to families and friends affected."

Coronavirus is now circulating in every part of Wales.

READ MORE:

Dr Shankhar said: "We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”