GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a missing Newport man.



56-year-old Paul Nuth hasn't been seen since just after midnight on Thursday, March 26.



He is described as being of mixed heritage, of a slim build, he has short dark hair and is about 6 feet tall.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a grey/blue striped jumper.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000105620, you can also direct message their Facebook or Twitter.