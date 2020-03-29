TWO Newport businesses teamed up to show their support for frontline NHS staff working at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Dragon Taxis and Shoboraj Bangladeshi and Indian take away delivered more than 100 free curries to the hospital over two nights as a thank you for the hard work they are putting in during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, March 24, Jack Price, general manager of Dragon Taxis Newport and Torfaen, and Sonny Miah, owner of Shoboraj, delivered 60 curries and £200 of free taxi vouchers to staff at the hospital.

The following night, they returned, delivering 80 curries.

“I was talking to Sonny and we wanted to find a way to say thanks to the NHS people on the front line,” said Mr Price.

“Almost all the employees of Shobaraj and Dragon Taxis driver partners live in Cwmbran, Pontypool and Newport, and we all play our small part in building a local community to be proud of.

“So, really this is just a small token to the fantastic staff of the NHS who are working hard to beat this invisible killer.

(Sonny Miah, owner of Shoboraj, and Jack Price, general manager of Dragon Taxis Newport and Torfaen, delivering free meals to NHS staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Picture: Dragon Taxis)

“We can’t thank them enough and we will be clapping our hands at 8pm tonight to show our appreciation again.”

On Thursday, the two businesses teamed up again, this time taking food to staff at St Woolos Hospital.

Dragon Taxis have also now introduced a £1.50 discount for NHS staff. For the discount to apply, tell the operator your an NHS worker when you call Dragon and when in the taxi, show the driver your NHS ID.