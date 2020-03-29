A MAN has been charged with the murder of a Cwmbran woman after being arrested yesterday.

Gwent Police received a call to an address in Brynglas, Cwmbran at around 6.50am on Saturday, March 28.

67 year old Ruth Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive at the premises. She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport where she was pronounced dead.

A 69-year-old man, from the Cwmbran area, was arrested and has since been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, March 30.