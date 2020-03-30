MOST businesses in Gwent are complying with closure orders issued by the government last week, although complaints have been made.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes, as well as cinemas, theatres, hotels and other venues have been ordered to close to combat the spread of coronavirus.

And Newport City Council said it has seen “high compliance” with the regulations.

Three reports of pubs and clubs being open on the weekend were investigated, but it was found they were closed.

“We have received a number of calls about other businesses that were still trading following the government’s announcement about closure on Monday evening,” a spokesman for the city council said.

“So far, our inquiries have found that the complaints were unjustified.”

The council has received 23 enquiries about businesses trading, including both complaints from residents and premises seeking advice.

Patrols have also been carried out by the council’s trading standards team, but they found premises were closed.

Cllr Ray Truman, cabinet member for licensing and regulation, said: “It appears that there is high compliance with the new regulations in Newport and that is very pleasing.

“We appreciate that these are very stringent rules but they are there to protect the health of the public, especially those who are vulnerable, and we urge everyone to continue to comply with them.”

Only supermarkets, small retail shops selling essentials and takeaways selling food can open under government rules.

People who believe businesses are illegally open are encouraged to report it to the council on 01633 414970.

Caerphilly council engaged with more than 20 premises earlier this week which “opened when they should not have done so.”

“They have subsequently complied with the restrictions, therefore we have not yet taken any formal enforcement action,” a spokesman for the council said.

Blaenau Gwent council has received complaints about 11 licensed premises in the county borough.

It says it is investigating these and “will take any further action where necessary.”

Monmouthshire had one business that allowed people to eat and drink in a beer garden last weekend, but when a council officer visited it complied with the new rules.

Torfaen council says it has not had to take any enforcement action and that it is advising businesses on closures.