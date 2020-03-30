A DRUG dealer is facing a potential prison sentence after he was caught with 20 bags of cannabis.

Jamie Hillcoat, of Clarence Place, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates court on his 27th birthday.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug with intent to supply on May 25, 2019.

Prosecutor Mike Williams told Judge David Parsons the long delay in proceedings was due to it being a postal requisition case.

Controversial and much-criticised, quite often by judges, this is a system which replaced police bail through which suspects are released “under investigation” - despite there sometimes being strong or overwhelming evidence against them.

Defendants are then sent a letter in the post, sometimes even years later, summoning them to appear in court if they are charged.

Judge Parsons heard how there was a further delay in this case because Hillcoat’s postal requisition was sent to an old address.

He had moved before the Crown Prosecution Service had decided to charge him.

Mr Williams said: “At around 5.30pm on May 25, the defendant was seen by the police running on a lane along Hampden Road in Newport and Ifton Place.

“He was stopped and a number of bags of cannabis – 20 in all – were found on him along with cash and a mobile phone.

“It is the prosecution case that the defendant was a street dealer.”

Hillcoat, who was represented by Gareth Williams, was granted conditional bail ahead of his sentence which is due to take place at Newport Crown Court on April 17.