HAVING a mental health condition is troubling at the best of times and routines are often used to help to manage the symptoms – no matter what the disorder – but, as we are in the middle of a lockdown and there is panic over the coronavirus pandemic, some of these routines have been thrown out of the window.

Today, Monday, March 30, is World Bipolar Day. The worldwide campaign aims to raise awareness of bipolar disorder, a condition which severely affects moods. One in every 100 people in the UK are affected by the disorder.

Those affected can experience severe low moods and high, manic moods.

Joe Lewis is a Time to Change Wales Champion who has spoken out about how he manages his bipolar disorder and how it has affected him during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Lewis, 32, was formally diagnosed with bipolar disorder in September 2017, despite having lived with it for most of his life.

He said of his episodes of the condition: “I had racing thoughts, paranoia, delusions, hallucinations, severe lows and delusional euphoric highs.

"I went through a complete rollercoaster of emotions. It was difficult for my family as they felt helpless that they could not help me through the severe lows of my episodes.

“My psychosis felt like I was trapped in a waking nightmare.”

Since his diagnosis, he has attended educational courses on the condition with his family and joined the Time to Change Wales campaign to share his journey of managing bipolar and wants to dispel the myths associated with it.

MORE NEWS:

When coronavirus reached Wales, Mr Lewis, from Pontypridd, was overwhelmed by the sudden urgency to stay at home as well as the panic on social media and in the news.

He said: “At the moment, I’m trying my best to not panic but being in public spaces like supermarkets makes me very anxious. I’ve had two panic attacks and several teary episodes in the last week.

“Amongst all of the pandemonium, I am incredibly grateful to my support network. In a weird way, I feel grateful that I had a couple of rough years in 2016 and 2017 which led to my diagnosis, as it meant that I’ve learnt a lot about bipolar disorder and how to deal with it.

“Speaking out about my struggles has led me to help others through platforms such as Time to Change Wales. I’m really looking forward to working on the campaign, especially at challenging times like this, where we need to support and check-in with each other more than ever.”

Lowri Wyn Jones, Time to Change Wales programme manager said: “This is a very challenging and distressing time for those with mental health problems, such as bipolar disorder. We want to take this opportunity on World Bipolar Day to raise awareness of the condition, and most importantly, to support those who have it. Time to Change Wales will continue to campaign to end mental health stigma and discrimination in Wales, with the help from our inspiring champions.

"We also understand that this unprecedented health crisis will have a profound effect on everyone’s mental health, whether that translates to increased stress levels, worry or sleepless nights. It is now more important than ever to support and check-in with each other, which will help us get through this difficult time together.”

The Time to Change Wales website is packed with information and advice about mental health. Visit timetochangewales.org.uk and follow the campaign on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.