GWENT'S local health board - which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases - "needs" a long list of jobs filled amid mounting pressure on resources.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, covering Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Monmouthshire, has advertised for a number of "temporary paid roles".

It comes as Dr Sara Aitken, director of public health at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, last week said that Gwent could be "overwhelmed".

On Sunday afternoon, 10 more people died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Wales and the number of confirmed cases in Gwent rose to 514.

And as the health board tries to meet the demand placed on it by the coronavirus pandemic, it is looking for a number of positions to be filled.

They are offering paid temporary work in the following areas:

Nurses

Doctors

Health care support workers

Potering

Catering

House keeping

Admin and Clerical

Information Communication Technology Professionals

Allied Health Professionals

Clinical Scientists

Pharmacists & Drivers

Read more: NHS in Gwent close to being overwhelmed - expert's chilling message

Read more: Reasons why Gwent is a coronavirus hotspot

Read more: How many people have recovered from coronavirus?

As of Friday, March 27, the health board said they had been "overwhelmed and extremely grateful" at the high level of responses already received.

But they stressed that applications are still open to those "wishing to offering their support during the COVID-19 outbreak".

You can do so by filling out this survey - or following this link: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FWLHBW/

The health board is also looking for a number of permanent positions to be filled, which can be found on their job listings page.

These include: