POLICE are trying to track down a man from the Newport area.

Christopher McCue, 48, is wanted by police after he breached his licence conditions and has now been called back to prison.

He received a four month and 14-day sentence for driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrate's Court on January 13.

McCue, who is believed to be from the Newport area, was released from prison on March 13.

(Do you know where Christopher McCue is? Picture: Gwent Police.)

"Due to the fact that McCue, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison," a statement from Gwent Police says.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2000073520 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What are licence conditions?

Licence conditions are the set of rules prisoners must follow if they are released with still a part of their sentence to serve in the community.

The aim of a period on licence is to protect the public, to prevent re-offending, and to secure the successful reintegration of the individual into the community.

They are not a form of punishment and must be proportionate, reasonable and necessary.

If a prisoner is released by the Parole Board, the licence conditions will be suggested by the Offender Manager but will be agreed by the board.