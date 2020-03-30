A HUSBAND was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Anthony Williams, 69, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran, is accused of killing 67-year-old Ruth Williams on Saturday.

The defendant appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning for a two-minute hearing in which he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Williams was remanded in custody by Judge Stephen Harmes and is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court tomorrow.

The defendant was represented by Ben Williams and the prosecution by Mike Powell.

The court was told the couple had been married for 44 years.