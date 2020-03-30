NEARLY 100 deliberate grass fires have been set across South Wales in the past month, despite Government guidelines to remain at home.

South Wales Fire and Rescue crews have responded to numerous call-outs to tackle blazes across the region.

They urged people to take into account the impact the fires can have on respiratory health, especially during the current pandemic situation.

READ MORE:

In a statement, released on Twitter, the service said: "Our crews have attended nearly 100 grass fires this month.

"Fire smoke irritates airways and can cause people with respiratory conditions to become unwell, as well as the risk from coronavirus.

"This is a criminal offence, it has to stop."