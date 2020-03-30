14 MORE people have died in Wales after testing positive for the coronavirus.

There are also 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wales, taking the total to 1,451, although the true number of cases in likely to be higher.

For the first time in weeks, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board did not show the highest increase in the number of confirmed cases.

It has reported 51 new cases, whereas Cardiff and Vale Health Board have reported 62.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said there was an element of "randomness" to where hotspots crop up.

He also said there was an early case of coronavirus within the health board's staff, meaning testing had started earlier there.

Over the weekend, a key UK Government doctor said normal life may not resume for at least six months.

Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, said the nation will not be in “complete lockdown” for half a year but said social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.

Dr Harries said the three-week reviews on the measures to slow the disease’s spread will likely continue for six months and that their success would be judged on slowing its rate.

And earlier this morning it was announced that, Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, is self-isolating after developing symptoms in line with those of coronavirus over the weekend.

That followed the confirmation on Friday that both prime minister Boris Johnson and Matt Hanckock had caught the disease.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, added:

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait."