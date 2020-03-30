A HOMELESS man begged a judge to send him to prison because he believed he would be safer from the deadly coronavirus outbreak in jail.

But Mark Davies was told that being in custody potentially put him in a more dangerous position from the pandemic than if he were free.

The 34-year-old was appearing in court for breaching a restraining order which prevented him going to his parents’ house in Cwmbran, prosecutor Mike Powell said.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how Davies, of no fixed abode, had committed a technical breach and that there was “no unpleasantness or threats made”.

The defendant admitted breaching the restraining order and asked to be punished with a jail sentence because he felt he would be safer locked up.

Judge Stephen Harmes told him that he didn’t think this was true.

He said to Davies: “If one person gets coronavirus in jail, then you could be in big trouble.

“We are trying to avoid prison sentences because governors are tying to keep people out.”

Judge Harmes sentenced the defendant to a 12-month conditional discharge and told him he will have to pay a £21 surcharge.