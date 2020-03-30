CAN you help hospital patients in Gwent by donating toiletries or clean night clothes?

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board was forced to stop visiting at its hospitals earlier this month in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

But many patients rely on visitors to bring them much-needed supplies, and during this lockdown period the health board said many patients were now running out of essentials.

MORE NEWS:

The health board is asking members of the public to support patients by donating the following:

Men's and women's nightwear

Shampoo

Shower gel

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Denture cleaner

Hand/facial wipes

Hairbrushes and combs

Shaving foam

Anyone wishing to donate these items can contact the health board by calling 01495 768677 or emailing ffrindimi.abb@wales.nhs.uk