CAN you help hospital patients in Gwent by donating toiletries or clean night clothes?
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board was forced to stop visiting at its hospitals earlier this month in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.
But many patients rely on visitors to bring them much-needed supplies, and during this lockdown period the health board said many patients were now running out of essentials.
MORE NEWS:
- Asking NHS staff to work without PPE 'like sending a soldier to war without equipment'
- Coronavirus: Will the UK’s outbreak be as bad as Italy’s? Health experts explain
- £500m to support businesses and charities in Wales
The health board is asking members of the public to support patients by donating the following:
- Men's and women's nightwear
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Denture cleaner
- Hand/facial wipes
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Shaving foam
Anyone wishing to donate these items can contact the health board by calling 01495 768677 or emailing ffrindimi.abb@wales.nhs.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment