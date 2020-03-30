POLICE are appealing for witnesses after the victim of a dog attack needed hospital treatment when he was bitten by a bull terrier at Newport Retail Park.

Detectives have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The attack happened at around 12.25pm on Saturday, March 7.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: A 60-year-old man from the Risca area was walking his dog – a Staffordshire bull terrier – near to the Marks and Spencer store at the complex, when two bull terriers – one white and one black – approached. Neither were on leads.

“The bull terriers ran at the Staffordshire bull terrier and the dogs allegedly began fighting.

“The owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier tried to pull the dogs apart and one of the terriers – the white dog – allegedly bit the victim’s hand which required several stitches.”

The owner of the bull terriers is described as a man, in his late 30s and with long dark hair down to his chin.

Officers are hoping to speak to the man in the photograph who was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting either log reference 2000083207.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter.