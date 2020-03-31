A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BETHAN WILLIAMS, 24, of King Street, Blaenavon, was fined £200 after she admitted using a mobile phone while driving on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Williams’ licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

RAYMOND JOHN NIGEL NESSLING, 40, of Henry Wood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS

EMYR ACKERMAN, 25, of Blaen Blodau Street, Newbridge, was fined £220 after he admitted driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SIMON MORGAN, 54, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,031 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

DARREN LEE JONES, 34, of St Vincent Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 11 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was fined £120 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KERRY ARTHUR, 48, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JONATHAN CRYER, aged 44, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOSHUA JEREMIAH, 30, of Wall Street, Ebbw Vale, was fined £220 after he admitted driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LOUISE MARGARET JOHNSON, 53, of George Daggar Avenue, Abertillery, was fined £263 after she admitted speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Risca.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

SEAN ROBERT LLANELLY, 30, of High Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was fined £582 after he admitted speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone in Rhiwderin, Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £58 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.