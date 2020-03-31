PEOPLE are ringing 999 and 101 asking whether they can wash their horse, feed a stray cat or go shopping, Gwent Police said.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly urged people to "think before you dial".

"Is this actually a policing matter? Is there another agency I should be contacting, can I get the information I need online?"

Another person rang the force to ask whether they could go out in their garden, while another asked whether they could buy ink cartridges to print their daughter's school work.

Some of the recent calls to Gwent Police's 999 and 101 service have included:

“Can I go shopping?”

“Can I go and feed a stray cat?”

“Can I still move house?”

“Can I go out in my car at night?”

“Can I wash my horse?”

“Can I go out in my garden?”

“Can I go and buy ink cartridges to print my daughter’s school work?”

These bizarre questions are hampering the force's ability to respond to emergency situations, they said.

You should only dial 999 in an emergency; if there is a danger to life or property; reporting a crime that it is process; or if a suspect is nearby.

You should use 101 if you need advice on a policing matter.

Cons. Kelly added: “Many members of our communities are calling us at the moment because they don’t know where else to turn.

"This is an unprecedented situation, but to ensure that we continue to deliver an efficient and effective service across Gwent we are asking for your help.

"Now more than ever, please think before you dial; is this actually a policing matter? Is there another agency I should be contacting, can I get the information I need online?

“Whilst this message is so important, please be reassured that we are here for you at this difficult and unsettling time.

"I particularly want to encourage anyone feeling vulnerable whilst at home, or anyone suffering from domestic abuse to contact us; don't suffer in silence. We will continue to work hard alongside our partners to serve and protect the communities of Gwent.”

For general information or advice about COVID-19 people should visit www.gov.uk/ or phw.nhs.wales/