POLICE are re-appealing for information after two balaclava-clad men, one armed with an axe, threatened a shopkeeper and made off with money.

On Tuesday, March 17, at about 8.35pm, the two men "robbed" a Premier Store in Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Gwent Police said.

The suspects - believed to have local accents - are said to have then ran down Hill View, through a short-cut onto St. Bleddian Close and down to St. Rhydian Close.

And now police have released more details about what the "two offenders were wearing when they robbed the store" in a bid to identify the culprits.

One of the men was wearing: A grey Puma hooded top, a black peaked cap, a blue bum bag, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with a white tick that were also blue on the top.

(He was wearing a grey Puma hoodie. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The other man was wearing: A black North Face jacket, NICCE grey tracksuit bottoms, silver/grey trainers which were possibly Nike and had a black Nike Air Max bag.

(He was wearing NICCE joggers. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Police are appealing for anyone with any information; any witnesses; or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to call 101, quoting log reference 2000095764.

You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.