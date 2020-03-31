WELSH footballer Aaron Ramsey has come to the rescue of a Newport charity helping homeless and vulnerable people, after the charity organiser called for help last week.

Tariq Khan, who runs Feed Newport CIC and Help the Homeless Newport, made a plea for help from a "big corporation" last week and said it was likely the charity wouldn't survive the coronavirus lockdown period without significant financial help.

But now, after an incredible donation of £3,000 from the Wales and Juventus footballer, the organisation can afford the rent at its hub on Commercial Road in the city centre.

It means Mr Khan and the rest of the team can continue providing the valuable service to the city's vulnerable until the end of the year at least.

In a post on his official Instagram page, Aaron Ramsey said: "There is a really important charity to support in Newport, Wales.

"Feed Newport offers essential services not just for the homeless and vulnerable, but for anyone in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"In the meantime I am going to make sure they are fully funded to cover the cost of the hub."

Mr Khan explained how the funding came about, and that he initially thought TV chef Gordon Ramsay was making the donation.

"I received a call from a number overseas and I couldn't quite make out the accent on the phone. The woman informed me Mr Ramsey wanted to get involved with a grassroots organisation in Wales, and I must have got my wires crossed," he laughed.

"I heard lots of voices in the background and I thought it sounded a bit dodgy at first, so I told them to just follow the link on social media and I thanked them for their kindness."

Mr Khan and the rest of his team were stunned a few days later, when they received the huge individual donation.

Mr Khan added: "What it means is that the immediate future of the charity is back on track. On behalf of the charity staff, our supporters and the service users, we want to thank Mr Ramsey from the bottom of our hearts."

To help Feed Newport CIC, go to their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/saveourcommunityhub.