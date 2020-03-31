THE deadline for anyone in Monmouthshire affected by February's flooding to apply for financial help is today.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available from Monmouthshire County Council - but applications must be received by 5.30pm today, Tuesday.

To apply call 01633 644644 or visit http://bit.ly/3c2lFlB.

To apply you will need to supply the following information:

Full name

Date of Birth

Address of the affected property including postcode

National Insurance number

Bank details (Bank name, account number and sort code)

Insurance details where applicable (company name and policy number)

Further information on help and assistance for flood victims in Monmouthshire can be found on Facebook at Monmouth Flood Aid and Assistance, and Twitter at @Monflooding.