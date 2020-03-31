PATIENTS arriving at the Royal Gwent Hospital's emergency department are being asked to queue outside to be triaged as part of a new series of temporary measures introduced in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

And two assessment and treatment areas have been set up in the department - one for patients who are showing symptoms of coronavirus, and one for those who are not.

With Gwent currently a coronavirus hotspot, and with the Royal Gwent under immense pressure due to the demands of treating patients with the virus, the new measures are deemed vital in order to help minimise its spread.

Prior to triage - an initial check by nursing staff - outside the department, patients must now queue in an outdoor area, which is under cover. The floor has been marked with lines so that the two-metre social distancing guidelines can be observed during the queuing process.

A range of changes to the way services are being provided by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board were reported by the South Wales Argus last week, including the temporary relocation of an Ebbw Vale GP surgery so its premises can be used as a testing centre.

And in the past few days, in addition to the aforementioned Royal Gwent emergency department changes, arrangements for other services have also been revamped:

Audiology

All audiology services, including the drop-in repair clinic, are now closed.

Staff are providing support and advice, appointments can be arranged for urgent cases, and new batteries can be ordered and sent through the post. Telephone - 01443 802446, 01443 802445; text - 07814 610009; email - gwentrghaud.ABB@wales.nhs.uk

Dental Services

All routine dental appointments have been cancelled. Anyone with an urgent or emergency dental problem should telephone their dental practice first - do not attend unless you have an urgent pre-booked appointment.

Anyone without a dentist should call the dental helpline on 01633 744387.

Trauma and Orthopaedics

All non-emergency appointments and operations have been cancelled, but emergency services are continuing with some changes.

All fracture (emergency) clinic appointments at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals have been cancelled and relocated for the foreseeable future to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr at Ystrad Mynach. Anyone with an existing appointment at the Royal Gwent or Nevill Hall will be sent details of a new appointment at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

Trauma (emergency) surgery will continue at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall, with some operations being carried out at St Woolos Hospital, Newport.

Patients are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and will contacted if their consultant considers that it is clinically necessary for them to be seen.

Urgent queries should if possible be made by email to: OrthopaedicOutpatients.ABB@wales.nhs.uk (outpatients); or OrthopaedicTreatments.ABB@wales.nhs.uk (inpatients). The aim is to respond within 48 hours.

Gastroenterology Ambulatory Unit

This has been moved from the Royal Gwent Hospital to the Springfield Day Unit at St Woolos Hospital. Patients must attend alone and will be checked before entering the unit. Email queries to GAU.abb@wales.nhs.uk

Outpatient Referral and Booking Centre

The centre's opening hours have changed temporarily. It is now closed on Saturdays, but is open Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm.

For more information and updates on Aneurin Bevan University Health Board service changes, see here.