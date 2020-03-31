SEVEN more people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total up to 69, Public Health Wales have said.

112 new cases have been confirmed, with 25 of those coming from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent.

While this is a smaller increase than we have come to expect, Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at PHW said "this should not automatically be considered a trend as case numbers can be subject to daily fluctuation".

Cardiff and Vale Health Board saw the biggest increase, with 31 new cases taking their total to 375.

It comes as Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said there will now be around 1,000 tests a day rather than the planned 6,000 after a company who had committed to providing the kits were unable to meet their contract."

"The statement that I made was about our ability to get to 6,000 tests a day from April 1 included the 5,000 tests we expected to recieve."

"There will be around 1,000 tests a day from this week instead.

"Our focus has got to be on providing more tests with the resources we have got."

Dr Shankar added: “Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website."