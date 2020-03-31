A PROLIFIC offender is back behind bars after his latest crime spree for burglary, fraud, theft and criminal damage at a police station.

Marcus Williams has spent much of his adult life in and out of prison and was jailed by Newport magistrates for a catalogue of fresh offences.

The 28-year-old, of Goldwire Lane, Monmouth, admitted burglary in his hometown in September 2019 during which he stole a television, computer and a £400 Panasonic camera.

He also pleaded guilty to fraud by using a bank card which did not belong to him to pay for goods at a garage last autumn.

Williams also accepted that he caused £45.32 worth of criminal damage to a cell floor at Newport Central police station and stole £58 in meat from Marks & Spencer in Monmouth.

These latest offences were committed this March.

Williams also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence for stealing five bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £100 from the Co-op store in Monmouth.

Magistrates said the case was “aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending”.

He was sent to prison for a total of 34 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.