A MAN has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an emergency worker.

A heavy police presence was seen on Melbourne Way, Bettws last night, March 30, at about 10.15pm.

Gwent Police said they were called to a "report of a disturbance" at a property on the street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.

One witness said police were still blocking the road at 6am this morning - March 31 - and remained at the scene until late morning.

(Police were still there at 6am this morning.)

Read more: In the Dock: Ten drivers who defied laws of the road punished

Read more: Gwent Police answering calls about horse washing and feeding stray cats

Read more: Two balaclava-clad men threatened shopkeeper with axe in Pontllanfraith

A part of the road remained cordoned off with police tape at 10.42am today.

(A heavy police presence in Bettws.)

The man remains in police custody.