A MAN has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an emergency worker.
A heavy police presence was seen on Melbourne Way, Bettws last night, March 30, at about 10.15pm.
Gwent Police said they were called to a "report of a disturbance" at a property on the street.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.
One witness said police were still blocking the road at 6am this morning - March 31 - and remained at the scene until late morning.
(Police were still there at 6am this morning.)
A part of the road remained cordoned off with police tape at 10.42am today.
(A heavy police presence in Bettws.)
The man remains in police custody.
