GENEROUS members of the Gwent public have donated more than £8,000 in just 24 hours to a fundraising effort to help the area's under-pressure NHS in the battle against coronavirus.

In response to many requests from the public, asking how people might help Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in its efforts to care for patients, a page was set up yesterday within the JustGiving site of its registered charity Aneurin Bevan Health Charity.

And to date 350 people have donated a total of £8,365.

The money will be placed with the Aneurin Bevan Health Charity, into a specific fund for the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.

The health board has now posted a Facebook message giving a "huge thank you" to everyone who has donated.

In a message on the JustGiving page - charitable funds manager Alison Griffiths says: "We do not yet fully know how we will utilise your donations as none of us have been in this situation before.

"Staff wellbeing, essential supplies for patients and increasing volunteer activity are some of the things we are currently looking at. We will update this page as further information becomes available.

"We are very grateful for your generous offers of donations and continued support for our patients and staff during this time. Thank you."