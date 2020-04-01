A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE LEE KENT, 27, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in a domestic violence case.

He was also made the subject of an 18-month restraining order and must pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

STEFAN VINE, 32, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

KELLI MICHELLE BECHER, 35, of Beaufort Terrace, West Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing a suitcase from Wilko.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

MUSTAPHA BOUINID, 53, of Commercial Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted a public order offence.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £40.

Bouinid must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

SIMON ANDREW JONES, 41, of no fixed abode, was fined £80 after he admitted causing criminal damage at Newport Central police station to a phone belonging to Gwent Police.

He must also pay a £32 surcharge.

ARTHUR JAMES HARRIS, 21, of Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach, was handed a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and three counts of criminal damage to cars in Pengam.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Harris was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

MARK UPTON, 57, of no fixed abode, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order after he admitted assault by beating in Blackwood in a domestic violence case.

He was fined £270 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £620 costs.