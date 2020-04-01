NEW measures have been introduced at all GP surgeries in Gwent to teat coronavirus patients.

These assessment centres will see confirmed coronavirus patients treated in isolated areas of the surgeries, and some surgeries, including Raglan Surgery, have set up temporary drive-in facilities so patients can stay in their vehicles during initial observations, reducing the number of people entering the surgery and risking infecting others.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “All GP surgeries in the Health Board area are ready and prepared to treat patients with suspected and confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) and they are following the national community framework to do so.

“The care GP surgeries offer during the coronavirus pandemic will take place in either an isolated area of the surgery, in a temporary clinical assessment centre, or at home.

“To prevent the spread of the virus, in some areas surgeries have collaborated with other practices to introduce temporary drive-up facilities which will reduce the number of people entering buildings.

“Marquees outside surgery buildings provide a private area which will allow patients to stay in their vehicle whilst initial patient observations are undertaken. The surgery teams will then determine whether patients require advice, treatment, a face-to-face appointment, or a referral.

“These facilities will not carry out testing for COVID-19.”

(A coronavirus assessment centre set up at Raglan Surgery. Picture: Michael Hall)

Signs at Raglan Surgery read “Coronavirus assessment queue. Not for surgery use,” and “Strictly appointments only. To make an appointment call your surgery.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government were able to provide 1,100 tests per day from this week, rising to 5,000 tests a day "within two to three weeks."

However, the collapse of a contract for 5,000 testing kits has left the Welsh Government with a significant shortfall in the number of tests available in Wales, with Mr Gething previously saying that from April 1, Wales would be able to provide 6,000 tests a day.