A PUBLIC nuisance has been banned from dialling 999 for the help of police and ambulance service unless it is “a genuine or life-threatening emergency”.

Craig Dutson, 31, of Chestnut Drive, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for 24 months by Newport magistrates.

He faces going to jail if he defies the ban.

And the defendant must also only contact in future a local housing association, council and health board by email.

Dutson was handed one of the CBOs after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Communications Act 2003.

He admitted sending messages by “public electronic communications network that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

The offences were committed between January 13 and February 8.

The order states he is:

Not to call 999, 112 or 101 to request the police/ambulance service directly or through another person unless in the case of a genuine, or life-threatening emergency that requires an immediate response. Only to communicate with Melin Homes, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Monmouthshire County Council via the email addresses supplied. If they fail to acknowledge or respond within seven days of an email being sent to the nominated email address he may make a call to the organisation requesting a response to the issue raised.

Andrew Twomlow, defending, acted in Dutson’s absence to enter a guilty plea and make representations on the terms of the order.

The defendant was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.