WOMEN in Wales will be able to have an abortion at home, the Welsh Government has said.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the move was "temporary" but that it means "women can continue to access these key services without being exposed to unnecessary risk".

Women and girls wanting to terminate an early pregnancy will be prescribed two pills at home instead of going to a hospital or clinic.

This avoids social contact and risk of coronavirus exposure.

The prescription of medication will follow a remote consultation with a medical practitioner via video link, or a telephone conference.

What does an early medical abortion involve?

It involves taking two different drugs, 24 to 48 hours apart.

It is only possible during the first nine weeks and six days of pregnancy.

Currently, women are required to attend a hospital or clinic at least once to take the first medication, but may take the second medication at home.

Read more: What can I do if I see lockdown rules being broken in Wales?

Read more: Coronavirus Wales: The headlines you need to know

The Abortion Act 1967 will be amended so that: