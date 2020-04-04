THIS is where cars have been stolen, broken into or sold illicitly across Gwent so far this year.

Gwent Police have investigated 513 reports of vehicle crime since the turn of the year, with clusters of incidents in Newport centre, Caerphilly centre and Cwmbran centre.

Though the data - taken from Police.UK - does not specify what type of 'vehicle crime' has committed, this tag encompasses: Theft and trafficking of vehicles and the illicit trade in spare parts.

According to Police.UK, it can only take a thief 10 seconds to steal or enter your car.

Tips to prevent vehicle crime

The best way to protect your belongings is to lock your car whenever you leave it.

Removing everything from the car; don't even leave a jacket where it can be seen

Closing the sunroof along with the windows when you leave

Not storing things in the boot; take them with you

Storing car ownership information in your home, not your car

Having a routine to ensure you always take the keys out of the ignition

Taking removable stereos and sat nav equipment with you

In addition, using secure (theft resistant) number plates can make your plates less attractive to thieves

Use the interactive map - pinch and zoom with your fingers - to view where vehicle crime took place in your area in January and February.

