A CAERWENT science fiction author has come to the rescue of GPs in Gwent, buy creating his own protective face mask.

After seeing the pleas of a local GP on Facebook for protective equipment to shield her from coronavirus, Michael Thomas set about using his 3D printer to create the masks free of charge.

Global shortages of the equipment medics and carers need to protect themselves against Covid-19 have led to shortfalls in the UK.

Following the request on Friday evening, Mr Thomas appealed for the correct equipment on social media, and was stunned by the response.

Mr Thomas' first batch of masks

“I had the correct equipment to build the frames for the masks, but I didn’t have the transparent visors or elastic bands,” he said. “I put a post on social media and within a few hours I’d received 50 visors from a resident and elastic bands from the post office.”

After creating the first batch of protective masks on Sunday, which have now been collected for GPs to use, Mr Thomas has received a number of other requests - including from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“It’s lovely to have the extra requests but there is only so much I can do with the equipment I’ve got,” he said.

After putting a request for funding of £250 out over the weekend so he can continue making the masks, Mr Thomas has since raised £1,250 – with donations still coming in.

“I can’t thank people enough for their generosity and how they have helped us to keep this project going,” Mr Thomas said.

“We can now make at least 500 masks with what we’ve received.”

While Mr Thomas prints the masks, his partner, who is a civil servant, is keeping up with the demand by carrying out administrative duties.

Mr Thomas' 3D printer, which makes the masks

“While industry is struggling to catch up it’s important regular people like us meet at the periphery,” Mr Thomas continued.

“It’s important that we do our best for these people. There are hundreds of people coming in and out of these pharmacies and GPs every day, and we need to do our best to protect the people working there.”

Caerwent resident Bernie Dawson, who started the Covid-19 community group in the village, heaped praise on Mr Thomas for his work.

“This what we’re all about in Caerwent,” he said. “This is local people doing it for our local professionals.

“It shows what people can do when they are allowed to by the authorities. It’s acts like this that will see us through.”