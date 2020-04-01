A WOMAN was allegedly assaulted and her mobile phone stolen whilst taking a photograph of three off-road bikers.

The woman, who was taking her daily exercise by walking in the Mynydd Machen common area near Cwmfelinfach, had stopped to photograph the "illegal activity" when one of the bikers "assaulted her", Gwent Police said.

The incident happened around 3.15pm on Sunday, March 29.

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “Those who seek to take advantage of the situation and prey on the vulnerable will be dealt with.”

And Local Inspector Aled George said he is urging anyone with information, "including other off-road bikers" to come forward.

The woman received minor injuries and is "very shaken" by what happened, he added.

"Off-road biking is not a legitimate reason for people to be out of their homes at this time.

"The risk this illegal activity has to other people is significant, we will not tolerate these continued efforts to break the law and will continue to hold operations to target people committing these offences.”

The offender is described as white, about 6 feet tall and of a medium build.

He was dressed all in black, wearing a zip up top with a hood, jogging bottoms and trainers.

He was wearing a blue and white helmet.

Cons. Blakeman added: “It is important that people realise, even though we are dealing with an unprecedented health crisis, we are still carrying out our daily business - preventing and tackling crime and arresting and prosecuting offenders. This will not stop.”

“The majority of our communities are continuing to co-operate and work with us and I’d like to, once again, thank them for that. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to protect our NHS and the safety of our communities.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, you can also message their Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.