WALES star Aaron Ramsey has donated £10,000 to the fundraising effort begun earlier this week to help Gwent's NHS cope with the demands of the fight against coronavirus.

It comes on the heels of his £3,000 donation to rescue a Newport charity that helps the vulnerable and homeless - reported by the South Wales Argus yesterday.

This morning the Juventus and Wales footballer's latest generous donation appeared in the timeline of the page set up on Monday this week within the JustGiving site of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's registered charity, the Aneurin Bevan Health Charity.

Caerphilly-born Ramsey posted this message - "we are very grateful for all your efforts and hard work" - with his donation.

He is one of more than 500 people who have donated to the page in less than 48 hours, and the total now stands at an amazing £21,565.

The money will be placed with the Aneurin Bevan Health Charity, into a specific fund for the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.

The page was set up in response to repeated requests from members of the public in Gwent, asking how they might help Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in its efforts to care for patients.

Ramsey last week also made a £10,000 donation to the Cardiff & Vale Health Charity, the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board official charity.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board yesterday posted a Facebook message giving a "huge thank you" to everyone who has donated.

In a message on the JustGiving page charitable funds manager Alison Griffiths says: "We do not yet fully know how we will utilise your donations as none of us have been in this situation before.

"Staff wellbeing, essential supplies for patients and increasing volunteer activity are some of the things we are currently looking at. We will update this page as further information becomes available."

The health board has also issued a wider 'thank you', to Aaron Ramsey and to everyone who has dipped into their pockets to contribute.

“We are thrilled to receive such a generous donation from Aaron to help our staff and patients at this time," said a spokesman.

“We are equally grateful to all the people across Gwent who have donated to our Just Giving page - whatever the amount, the support we are receiving means a great deal and provides a much needed morale boost to our staff.

“If people are unable to donate, they can still help us by following the government guidelines to stay at home to protect our local NHS and save lives.”