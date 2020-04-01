29 MORE people have died in Wales after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 98.

There are also 274 new cases, which brings the total number up to 1,837, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Today’s increase reflects a combination of a true increase in numbers, along with additional cases reported from the previous reporting period.

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected."

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has seen 91 new cases, with the total now at 681.

The second worst-affected health board is the Cardiff and Vale board, who saw a rise of 85 cases, taking their total to 460.

It comes as education minister Kirtsy Williams AM said the actions "of the people of Wales are making a difference".

"The sacrifice and inconvenience is flattening the curve (of coronavirus cases) and helping to save lives.

"We must wait and see whether the continuation of these measures will have an effect on the peak.

"It is too early to be able to make accurate predictions about what will happen next.

"We could see different peaks in different parts of Wales."

Universities and other education establishments are all helping out, the AM added.

She said laboratory facilities and equipment in universities are being used, and students near the end of nursing and other health-linked courses are being fast-tracked so they can join the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier today, Juventus and Wales football star donated £10,000 to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

This came hot on the heels of yesterday's donation to a Newport charity that helps look after the homeless.