THE FUNERAL of former Newport and Wales rugby player Matthew J. Watkins saw tributes pour in from across the country, despite tight restrictions on the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although only 10 relatives were allowed to attend the service at Thornhill Crematorium in Cardiff on Tuesday, it was streamed live on the internet - with hundreds tuning in to pay their respects.

The former Wales and Newport centre from Blackwood died last month following a seven-year battle with a rare form of pelvic cancer. He was 41.

The service, conducted by celebrant Wyn Davies and including poems and tributes to Mr Watkins, began with Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars, with other musical interludes including Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, I Will Wait by Mumford and Sons, and ended with My Way by Frank Sinatra.

During the service, Mr Davies conveyed the importance of family for Mr Watkins.

READ MORE:

“Matthew was called lots of names by lots of people, but the name he preferred most of all was ‘Dad’,” Mr Davies said.

“Matthew was devoted to his two boys and loved them both unconditionally.

“It is heart-breaking but also heart-warming to see such a close-knit family go through this. I’ve come across many families, but Matthew’s family is one of the nicest I’ve ever met.”

Mr Davies added that if the event hadn’t been subject to restrictions, he is sure there would have been more than a thousand people in attendance.

A statement read out by Mr Davies from Mr Watkins’ friends said: “Matthew was great company to be around and lived life to the full. He treated everyone exactly the same. Love you MJ, all the boys.”

Mr Davies continued: “Matthew was a hard-working man who lived by ‘you get out what you put in’.

“He made his mark on every club he went to.

“He was a lovely man who lived a lovely life, seeing far more than most of us could dream of.

“His only fear was seeing those he loved grieving. He always kept a happy manner, and always assured his loved ones that he was at peace.”

The service had been planned to hold a large memorial service with space for thousands of people at a venue in Blackwood - but those plans have now been put on hold.