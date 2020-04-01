A “DANGEROUS” offender jailed for a sex attack on a woman walking alone on an industrial heritage trail is back behind bars for flashing.

Matthew Love was sent to prison for nearly three years in 2019 after he subjected his victim to a terrifying assault.

The 28-year-old was locked up for a further two years by a judge at Newport Crown Court for exposing himself not long after his release from custody.

Love, of Bradford Street, Caerphilly, was also in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and possessing cannabis, all three offences taking place this February.

His 2019 conviction came after he stalked a woman who was taking photographs on the Trevithick Trail near Merthyr Tydfil.

A court heard Love found the woman attractive but was too shy to talk to her.

He pounced from behind while she was listening to music through earphones – lifting up her skirt and trying to pull down her underwear.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “It robbed me of the opportunity to walk carefree around my home town ever again.

“It has left me traumatised. Explaining what happened is like trying to speak in a new language – I can’t find the words.”

Love ran from the scene of the attack but was later identified from CCTV in Merthyr Tydfil town centre.

He had previous convictions for assaulting his own father, animal cruelty by killing his pet Staffordshire bull terrier and assaulting his ex-girlfriend by biting her breast in a shop doorway.

Clare Wilks, mitigating, said the aggravating factors were that it was a daylight attack on a vulnerable woman.

She told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “He has apologised for his behaviour and shown remorse.”

Love admitted sexual assault and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: “It was a prolonged and sustained incident and there was some planning.

“It must have been a truly terrifying experience for the woman who froze in terror and was too upset to call police.

“Fortunately members of the public were nearby to assist her and call 999.

“You are considered a danger and I take account of your previous criminal record in sentencing you.”

For his offending this year, Love was ordered by Judge Daniel Williams to register as a sex offender for 10 years and he will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

He must also pay a £149 victim surcharge upon his release from jail.