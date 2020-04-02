A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MARTIN LEE COFFEY, 46, of Berwyn Prison, Wrexham, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted drug-driving in Newport.
He was banned from driving for 25 months and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.
CAMERON LYDDON, 18, of Graig Park Circle, Newport, was fined £80 after he admitted possessing cannabis.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
ALICE PRISCILLA MORGAN, 24, of Hillside, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a car’s wing mirrors and resisting arrest.
She was ordered to pay her victim £250 compensation and a £21 surcharge.
ADAM SZAFNAUER, 21, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.
RICHARD LEIGH HILL, 36, of Locke Street, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.
He must also carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.
STEFAN TURECEK, 56, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink-driving, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.
He was fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
JAMIE CROCKER, 31, of Sussex Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.
Her driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.
RAHIMA FAIZ, 35, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was fined £146 after she admitted driving through a red light.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £21 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.