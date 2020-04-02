AS IF the coronavirus pandemic hadn't already turned everyone's lives upside down, one pair of Newport County-mad twins from Newport have had to cancel their 13th birthday celebrations.

Newport twins Sam and Kai Taylor-Hiscocks had been looking forward to celebrating their 13th birthday with their mum, dad, older brothers Charlie and Craig and their family and friends this Saturday, April 4.

But now, because of the government's strict rules on social distancing in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus, the pair will instead have to spend the day at home, locked away from friends and most of their family.

Kai (L), Charlie (C) and Sam (R) Taylor-Hiscocks. Kai and Sam are due to celebrate their 13th birthday on Saturday but their plans have been ruined due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The twins, as well as older brother Charlie, 14 - who all go to Lliswerry High School - are huge Newport County and Dragons fans, and had planned to visit Rodney Parade to see the Exiles take on Grimsby Town on Saturday as part of their birthday celebrations. But this, too, is now off the table, with sporting events up and down the country postponed for the foreseeable future.

Mum Lisa Taylor said: “Obviously this will not be the birthday that we had planned. There will be no big family gathering and the sound of everyone singing 'happy birthday'. There will be no chatting and cutting the cake to share with everyone, no special day trip out and not even the usual squabbles and giggles with everyone.

“There will be no big warm hugs from Nanny and Grancha who are almost 90, their aunties or uncles, cousins or friends. Not even from dad who lives a few streets away or big brother Craig, again so near but so far away.

“We are sticking to the rules as we know this is the only way to fight this awful enemy. We won’t be asking anyone to leave their homes on foot or car as we know we all need to stay home to save lives.”

Sam said: "We're gutted. We've had this planned for so long and were hoping for a County win to top it off."

Kai added: "We miss our cwtch and kisses from nanny and grancha so much."

But, while its an unfortunate situation, the family know all-too-well the potential risks of coronavirus - Sam, Kai and Charlie all recently returned from a school trip to Northern Italy, and ended up in hospital after falling ill - but thankfully it wasn't coronavirus and all three are fighting fit again.

So, instead of celebrating their day surrounded by family and friends, the twins, along with Charlie and their mum will instead have to be content with sitting on the sofa watching recorded County matches - with cake of course.

And Ms Taylor said, while this was far from the birthday she had hoped her boys would be able to enjoy, she hoped it would still be an enjoyable occasion.

