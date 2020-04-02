A WELSH home care provider which provides services in Gwent which is working hard to ease the burden on the NHS during the coronavirus crisis has said it urgently needs more staff to help.

Abacare says that its essential work in the community means it’s protecting those who need care at home, shielding them from the virus while also relieving pressure on the NHS.

Samantha Price, Branch Manager at Abacare, which has offices in Ebbw Vale and provides care in Gwent, said: “We’re supporting our colleagues in the NHS wholeheartedly, as we do on a daily basis already, by providing invaluable care for those who need it at home.

“By maintaining their health at home, we’re helping keep them safe. We’re ensuring they take their prescribed medication and we’re caring for their physical and emotional well-being every day.

"All this helps prevent adding additional pressure on the NHS and its resources, which we know will be under considerable strain in the coming months.

“However, we need to boost our team numbers immediately, so we can continue to protect our service users and the NHS. We’re calling on anyone who is currently fit and healthy but unable to work, following business closures and restrictions, to help us in their own communities.”

Abacare can offer full training and paid work immediately to anyone willing to become a professional home carer in Wales.

Ms Price added: “We’re urging anyone who needs work and feels they can help us to get in touch immediately. If you’ve previously had a customer-facing role, then you’ll have transferable skills and we can give you full, professional training too."

“We’ll do Skype or Facetime interviews, so you don’t have to leave home unnecessarily. If you are fit and well and want to make a real difference to people’s lives and wish to support the NHS during this crisis, we can train you quickly."

For more information or to enquire about a position at Abacare, please call 01495 781594 or visit www.abacare.org.uk. Alternatively, please follow the company on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2SN9t0e or on Twitter by visiting www.twitter.com/visitabacare.