THE leader of Caerphilly council wants “to be as flexible as possible with issues such as council tax payments” during the coronavirus crisis.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s leader Cllr Philippa Marsden has encouraged anyone with financial difficulties to get in touch to discuss what help is available.

Cllr Marsden said: “I want to send a clear message to the community that we are doing everything possible to support residents and businesses during this very difficult time.

“So many people have been affected by the ongoing restrictions to our everyday lives, so we want to be as flexible as possible with issues such as council tax payments and business rents for council tenants in order to lighten the load on local families.”

The council’s chief executive Christina Harrhy said there are many options available such as deferring council tax payments and business rents.

She said: “We recognise that everyone’s circumstances are different so it’s important to get in touch so that we can explore the best way forward.”

So far, the council has received more than 1,100 applications for grant aid from local businesses following the Welsh Government’s announcement last week of a £1.4 billion support package.

The council anticipates that £36 million will be claimed if all eligible businesses apply for the financial support available.

For more information regarding council tax and business rates during the coronavirus crisis visit https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Coronavirus