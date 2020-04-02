TWO MEN who claimed to be from the media allegedly attempted a distraction burglary at the home of a "vulnerable" 83-year-old woman in Caerphilly.

They entered the woman's property on Church Road, Abertridwr, offering advice on the ongoing health crisis.

But while one of the men sat downstairs, the other man reportedly went upstairs.

However, following a search of the address, it appears as though no items were stolen, a spokesman for Gwent Police said.

The alleged incident happened at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, March 31.

“This is a very concerning incident and it is sad that, even in times like these, scammers will look to take advantage of our most vulnerable residents," said Gavin Clifton, the Caerphilly South Inspector.

“As a force, we understand that this is a difficult time for people, especially those that are ill, self-isolating, away from loved ones and of course for workers and businesses concerned about the future."

“We want to remind people to cautious and vigilant at these times, particularly if you are approached by an individual, or individuals, claiming to represent an organisation offering details about the health crisis.

“For all official updates regarding coronavirus, please visit official sources like Public Health Wales or your local health authority.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000109024.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Due to the vulnerability of the victim, she was unable to provide a description of either suspect, Gwent Police added.