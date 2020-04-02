THE owners of Magor brewery have pledged to donate thousands of litres of disinfectant and hand sanitiser to health workers and the emergency services.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I is using excess alcohol from the process of brewing its alcohol-free beers to make the products.

In the UK, the firm will give 18,000 litres of alcoholic disinfectant to health workers, and 6,000 litres of hand sanitiser to the Metropolitan Police.

The brewey is also producing hand sanitiser and disinfectant to be distributed to local health services.

“Demand for alcohol-based hand sanitiser has continued to increase in the UK, and there’s already a shortage," Paula Lindenberg, the firm's president, said.

"We at Budweiser Brewing Group are so grateful for the heroic efforts of our UK frontline workers, and in this unprecedented time we want to turn our attention to supporting public health efforts and ensuring those around us can stay safe and healthy.”

The brewery group is also distributing non-alcoholic beers and energy drinks to healthcare and essential workers in the coming weeks, having already delivered more than 21,000 Hi-Ball Energy Waters to hospitals in London last week.