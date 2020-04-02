A NEWPORT man has been making free “care packages” for his elderly neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

Brandon Llewellyn, 22, from Bettws, said two of his neighbours have “cried in front of me on the doorstep because they couldn’t believe what I have done for them”.

Mr Llewellyn, a customer services assistant at B&M in the Kingsway Centre, is using his own money to make the “little care bags”.

“They include hand wash, soap, rice, tuna - things like that, the essentials really.

“I work in retail, so I know what it is like shopping for the elderly at the best of times, so I just want to help really.

“I have been dropping them off and ringing the door bell.

“I did have a £50 donation from my boss which I am really appreciative of, but it is all coming out of my wages.”

(He said the support he has received has been 'amazing'.)

He said he was inspired to create the care packages after doing jobs for his grandmother, who is 68 and has just had a hip replacement.

“I can’t believe the support I have had, it has been amazing.”

And even though B&M has now closed its doors, he says he is still going to do “as much as” he can.

He also dropped off a care package for NHS staff working in the Royal Gwent.

“About two weeks ago I was serving a customer who worked in Iceland and she told me they are doing drop offs, so I dropped a pack off and they are going sending it to the Gwent.”

(The care packages include essentials.)

Those over 70 have been told to stay indoors for up to four months by the government and free food parcels are being sent out to those who cannot access supplies with the scheme set to reach 400,000 people.

Advice for the elderly

The government has advised those over 70 to self-isolate at home, also known as ‘shielding’, for at least 12 weeks.

This means avoiding all face-to-face social contact, remaining in your home at all times and only allowing essential visitors, such as NHS staff or carers (including family carers) to enter your home.

If you need to have something delivered or if family and friends are bringing shopping or other essentials, it must be left at the doorstep.

If you have no support from family, friends or community organisations, then from March 31, you will be able to request a weekly food box.

Each free box will provide essential food for one person for a week, and will be delivered weekly. If more than one person in your household is shielding, they will also receive food.

If you do not have anybody who can help then contact your local authority.

If you are over 70 you will have received a letter from the Welsh Government with instructions on how to claim a free food box.